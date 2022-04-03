Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Oben Electric, the new entrant in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, is gearing to launch a performance motorcycle and scooter along with a basic entry-level scooter in the coming months. Speaking to HT Auto, Madhumita Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said that there are four categories in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, and the EV startup aims to penetrate every segment with its products.
(Also read: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?)
Oben has already launched its executive electric motorcycle - Rorr, in India, which comes with a neo sports cafe racer styling and promises a 200-km range on a single charge with a top speed of 100 kmph. After this, Oben aims to launch one product every six months.
The design of the electric two-wheelers in India, mostly, is not as attractive as their ICE counterparts. This remains one of the bottlenecks for the industry when it comes to attracting consumers. Dinkar Agrawal, co-founder and COO of the EV startup said that choosing a neo sports cafe racer with a blend of both modern and retro styling, for the first Oben motorcycle is to break this barrier, as such a design is bound to make an impact in a pool of EVs that are very much similar looking.
While a majority of electric two-wheeler brands focus on scooters as their first product, Oben decided to launch a motorcycle first. Talking about this strategy, Agrawal said that the lion's share in Indian two-wheeler space is attributed to motorcycles and the EV startup decided to enter that category to differentiate itself from others. Also, focusing on B2C is another reason behind choosing a motorcycle as its first product, said Oben CEO. She also added that, while other players target B2B segments, Oben solely wants to focus on B2C space.