BMW storms e-scooter space, CE 04 revealed with 10.25-inch screen

BMW Motorrad has introduced its all-new electric scooter - CE 04, in a step towards the world of electrification and urban mobility. First showcased in a concept form in 2017, the new production-ready electric scooter electric gets a forward-looking design and innovative connectivity technologies. It merges transport and communication functions, transforming the experience of urban mobility.

The new BMW CE 04 has a battery cell capacity of 8.9 kWh and a range of 130 kilometres on single charge. Its maximum power output is 31 kW (42 hp) thanks to its powerful magnet electric motor that is mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel. Under traffic light start conditions, it can do a 0 to 50 km/h in just fast 2.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 120 km/h.

The scooter also gets a powerful brake system with latest-generation ABS that ensures a high level of active safety.

The BMW CE 04's lithium-ion battery can be charged using an integrated charging device, a regular household socket, a wallbox or a public charging station. A flat battery can be juiced up in 4 hours and 20 minutes. Using a quick charger available as an optional extra with an output of up to 6.9 kW, a flat battery can be charged in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The electric scooter features three riding modes - ECO, Rain and Road as standard. There is an additional Dynamic riding mode that helps the scooter accelerate at an even swifter pace. The scooter also gets a powerful brake system with latest-generation ABS that ensures a high level of active safety. The scooter also provides a mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

TFT colour screen of the BMW CE 04 electric scooter

The scooter features a standard 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. The colour screen makes it possible to display a navigation map in the instrument cluster itself. The headlamp and rear light on the scooter are based on LED technology. There are also LED turn indicators. The optional adaptive turning light Headlight Pro makes riding safer at night.

As for the looks, the scooter sports a modern surface finish in a striking Light White colour, complemented by matt black sections in the front and side areas as well as the 'floating' seat. Its trend-setting wheels feature a disc-wheel look and a side stand. The Avantgarde Style variant features a Magellan Grey metallic colour body, supplemented with a black/orange seat, an orange wind deflector and various graphics.