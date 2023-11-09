MV Agusta LXP Orioli unveiled at EICMA 2023, is brand's first ADV. Check details

MV Agusta has unveiled its first adventure tourer at EICMA 2023. It is called LXP Orioli and the manufacturer will build only 500 units. It is named after Edi Orioli; a rally legend from the nineties. The fuel tank of all motorcycles will be signed by him. The motorcycle is based on the 9.5 Concept that was showcased at EICMA back in 2021.

Powering the MV Agusta LXP Orioli is the brand's 798 cc triple-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that weighs just 57 kg. It puts out 122.3 bhp of max power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 101 Nm which arrives at 7,000 rpm. The manufacturer says that 85 per cent of that torque is available from just 3,000 rpm. The motor features a counter-rotating crank to increase cornering stability as it reduces inertia. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a quickshifter that works for upshifts as well as downshifts. The motorcycle has a top speed of 230 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.72 seconds.

The double-beam frame structure is suspended by 48 mm up-side down forks in the front whereas at the rear there is a monoshock. Both suspension units are sourced from Sachs and are adjustable for rebound as well as compression. There is a twin-sided swingarm made up of an aluminium die-cast.

Braking duties are performed by 320 mm dual discs with 4 piston Brembo Stylema caliper and a 265 mm disc at the rear with 2 piston calipers. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation and cornering function.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with a 7-inch full HD dashboard that gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. There is cruise control, launch control, 8-levels of traction control, GPS immobilizer, a full LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp, a sump guard, a turn-by-turn navigation system and a lot more.

