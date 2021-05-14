Limitedly produced 2021 Norton V4SS to on sale soon

TVS Motor Company recently rejigged higher management to run the British premium motorcycle making brand - Norton Motorcycles. TVS appointed Robert Hentschel as the Chief Executive Officer and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technical Officer for Norton Motorcycles. The company has also informed in a press statement that it will launch the 2021 Norton V4SS.

"Norton has returned to a firm footing and made marked improvements to engineering and product quality, which will be seen in the updated V4SS that will be launched soon. In addition, we have established a new, state-of-the-art global design, engineering, manufacturing and sales and marketing HQ in Solihull," said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, highlighting Norton Motorcycles' roadmap for the future.

The Norton V4SS has already been listed on the company's international site. Norton has also opened registrations for the bike to gauge responses from potential customers. What's interesting to note here is that the bike will be produced in limited numbers and only 200 units will be made.

The Norton V4SS sportsbike is a shiny beacon of the British brand's ultimate craftsmanship. It has been tested and developed at the Isle of Man TT. Some of the key exterior highlights of the bike include its carbon-fibre bodywork, twin-pod headlight, LED blinkers, a full fairing, a single-sided swingarm, clip-on handlebars, and a rider-only saddle.

At the heart of the Norton V4SS sits a new 1200cc, 72-degree V4 engine that pumps out 200bhp of power and 130Nm of peak torque. And this engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The hardware setup on the V4SS includes front and rear shock absorbers sourced from Ohlins and Brembo-sourced callipers for braking.

Its India launch is not confirmed yet even though TVS is planning to introduce the brand in the country soon.