Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & more get discounts up to 60,000

India Kawasaki Motor has rolled out special discounts across its select motorcycles of up to ₹60,000. The discounts are applicable on the Kawasaki Ninja 400 , Versys 650, Vulcan S and Ninja 650 and will be available til March 31, 2024. The price cuts aim to make the twin-cylinder offerings more accessible to customers as the financial year comes to a close.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the least discount at ₹30,000, which shaves off quite a few thousand over the asking price of ₹7.16 lakh. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount of ₹40,000, bringing down the asking price from the ex-showroom cost of ₹5.24 lakh, which is also the price of the newly launched Ninja 500.

The capable Kawasaki Versys 650 is now more affordable by ₹45,000, which brings hefty savings that can be used for accessories or riding gear. The adventure tourer retails at an ex-showroom cost of ₹7.77 lakh. Lastly, the Kawasaki Vulcan S gets the maximum discount of ₹60,000, against its ex-showroom price of ₹7.10 lakh.

All Kawasaki motorcycles remain the same mechanically, and the discounts are likely on the last stocks for the MY2023 versions available at dealerships. Check with your local Kawasaki showroom for the final prices and more offers on accessories, after-sales plans, AMC and more.

