Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S Get Discounts Up To 60,000

Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & more get discounts up to 60,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Mar 2024, 13:10 PM
Follow us on:
  • The discounts are applicable on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Vulcan S and Ninja 650 and will be available til March 31, 2024.
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by ₹40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of ₹60,000

India Kawasaki Motor has rolled out special discounts across its select motorcycles of up to 60,000. The discounts are applicable on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Vulcan S and Ninja 650 and will be available til March 31, 2024. The price cuts aim to make the twin-cylinder offerings more accessible to customers as the financial year comes to a close.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the least discount at 30,000, which shaves off quite a few thousand over the asking price of 7.16 lakh. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount of 40,000, bringing down the asking price from the ex-showroom cost of 5.24 lakh, which is also the price of the newly launched Ninja 500.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new

The discounts are available up till March 31, 2024

The capable Kawasaki Versys 650 is now more affordable by 45,000, which brings hefty savings that can be used for accessories or riding gear. The adventure tourer retails at an ex-showroom cost of 7.77 lakh. Lastly, the Kawasaki Vulcan S gets the maximum discount of 60,000, against its ex-showroom price of 7.10 lakh.

All Kawasaki motorcycles remain the same mechanically, and the discounts are likely on the last stocks for the MY2023 versions available at dealerships. Check with your local Kawasaki showroom for the final prices and more offers on accessories, after-sales plans, AMC and more.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2024, 13:10 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Kawasaki Versys 650 Kawasaki Vulcan S Kawasaki Kawasaki India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS