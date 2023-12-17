Kawasaki follows Suzuki, reveals its first hydrogen-fuelled motorcycle concept

With the growing concern about the vehicular emissions, automobile manufacturers have been focusing on greener and cleaner fuel and powertrains, which ensure significantly lesser or zero tailpipe emission compared to conventional fuel-powered vehicles that run on petrol or diesel. Among the range of cleaner fuel options that have been emerging as alternatives to petrol and diesel, hydrogen is a significant one. Several carmakers have been working on hydrogen fuel-propelled powertrains. Recently, two-wheeler manufacturers too have started working on the same technology. The latest among them is Kawasaki.

Just a few days ago, Suzuki showcased a concept of Burgman hydrogen previewing a scooter that runs on hydrogen fuel. Now, Kawasaki has unveiled a motorcycle that runs on hydrogen. Interestingly, this one comes after the Japanese automaker unveiled the HySE-X1 four-wheeled experimental vehicle that runs on hydrogen and is meant to run in the Mission 1000 program at the 2024 Dakar Rally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries showcased a concept motorcycle at its Group Vision 2030 Progress Report Meeting on December 12, 2023.

Designed and developed under the Kawasaki's HySE project, the motorcycle looks to have been influenced by the automaker's big superbikes. The muscular sportsbike gets a chunky and sculpted design. It gets an H-shaped LED daytime running light surrounding the LED projector headlamp. There is a long windscreen flanked by the chunky wing mirrors that get the LED turn indicators integrated to them. The fully faired bike features a blue accent, which is possibly to indicate the cleaner powertrain character of the vehicle.

Moving to the side profile, the Kawasaki bike gets a chunky exhaust, while there are two large boxes, which come in shape like panniers. However, those are unlikely panniers, considering the bike is a sportsbike. It also sports a split LED taillight. Kawasaki has not revealed any details about the powertrain or performance specifications of the bike. However, expect the automaker to reveal more details in coming days.

First Published Date: