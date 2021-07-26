Kargil Vijay Diwas: Jawa partners with Indian Army for celebratory rides

Classic Legends announced on Monday that on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Jawa Motorcycles and the Indian Army have joined hands for Dhruva Kargil Ride, a series of celebratory rides in order to mark the triumph of the forces and to also celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.

As part of the Dhruva Kargil Ride, as many as 75 Jawa motorcycles and riders from the Indian Army have been spread across four groups. The main ride was flagged-off from Dhruva War Memorial by Subedar Sanjay Kumar, PVC under the aegis of Headquarter Northern Command in Udhampur, comprising of 25 riders on Jawa motorcycles led by Lt. General YK Joshi. This group rode to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

(Also read: Jawa Motorcycles launches Khakhi, Midnight Grey colours to mark 1971 war victory)

The other rides were flagged off from Naushera, Srinagar and Karakoram Pass completing a count of 75 motorcycles to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

Indian Army personnel ride towards Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Reflecting back on the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers, Lt. General Joshi highlighted that the bravehearts who were martyred will always continue to inspire the country and its armed forces. "The sacrifices made by the soldiers of Indian Army are not only remembered but also recognised to inspire the current and the future generations. Therefore, this effort of ours, the Dhruva Kargil Ride, is to remember the fallen heroes during Operation Vijay and also to revive, rekindle and reinvigorate the spirit of patriotism amongst the youth," he said.

Jawa Motorcycles had also launched two new colours - Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey - on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 war victory. "Our soldiers are our true heroes and respecting their efforts in keeping our country safe is a way of life at Jawa Motorcycles," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.