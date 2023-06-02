HMSI registers sales of 3.29 lakh units in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)s has reported sales of 329,393 units in May which includes domestic sales of 311,144 units and exports of 18,249 units. The sales figures from last month took a slight hit as compared to 374,747 units sold in April. However, the company is betting big on its newly launched Honda Shine 100 cc commuter bike.

Last month, the company introduced the Shine 100 in Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at a price of ₹62,900. The motorcycle comes with OBD2 compliant engine powered by eSP or Enhanced Smart Power and as many as 12 new patent applications. It is also the company's most affordable motorcycle.

It is offered in five color options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The primary rivals to the Hero Shine 100 are Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100.

Last month, HMSI also introduced a new range of engine oil - ‘Pro Honda’ for its two-wheelers in the country. Apart from this, the company organized road safety awareness programs in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Vidisha, Firozpur and New Delhi.

As part of its CSR initiatives, Honda India Foundation (HIF) commenced its flagship program Project Pragati in Kanpur to support the community by facilitating training to the economically poor youth with the intention to train them for their livelihood and committing to develop a sustainable society.

