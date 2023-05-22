Honda Shine 100 begins reaching customers 

Deliveries of Shine 100 have started in Uttar Pradesh
500 units were delivered in the state on the first day of starting of deliveries
Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹62,900 (ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh)
Honda Shine 100 is being sold in five colour options
It competes against Hero Splendor+, Bajaj Platina 100
It gets all halogen lighting, analogue instrument cluster
It gets a single-piece seat and alloy wheels
It sources power from an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine
It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm