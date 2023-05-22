Honda Shine 100 begins reaching customers 

Published May 22, 2023

Deliveries of Shine 100 have started in Uttar Pradesh

500 units were delivered in the state on the first day of starting of deliveries

Honda Shine 100 is priced at 62,900 (ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh)

Honda Shine 100 is being sold in five colour options

It competes against Hero Splendor+, Bajaj Platina 100 

It gets all halogen lighting, analogue instrument cluster

It gets a single-piece seat and alloy wheels

It sources power from an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine

 It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. For detailed report...
