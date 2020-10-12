Hero MotoCorp launches Glamour Blaze at 72,000

Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched Glamour Blaze motorcycle in the Indian market at a price point of ₹72,000 (ex showroom, Delhi). Powered by a BS 6-compliant 125cc engine, the bike is looking at making a mark in an extremely popular segment which also sees stiff competition between competing products.

The 125 cc engine inside the Glamour Blaze comes with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and offers 10.7 bhp@7500 RPM and has torque of 10.6 Nm@6000 RPM. It also gets an idle start-stop system - called i3S by Hero and features Auto Sail Technology.

In terms of functionality, the bike has been equipped with a USB charger and a side-stand indicator.

Glamour Blaze gets 240mm disk brakes and ground clearance of 180mm with Hero promising a superior ride comfort and quality.

Offered in Matt Vernier Grey Color and Funk-Lime Yellow graphics, Hero is clearly targeting a young bike-buying audience with its latest product. "The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country," said Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp.

Glamour Blaze is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country.