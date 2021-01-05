Hero hikes prices of Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp has made its popular Xtreme series of bikes costlier with the start of the year 2021. The new prices have come into effect from January 1st.

The smaller Xtreme 160R was introduced in the Indian market earlier this year at ₹1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the latest price hike the bike has become dearer by ₹1,900 as it now costs ₹1,03,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The higher placed Xtreme 160R with rear disc now costs ₹1,06,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the price change, there is no other update on the motorcycle. It continues to use a 163 cc, air-cooled engine which delivers 15bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500rpm. The transmission option includes a 5-speed unit.

The bigger capacity Xtreme 200S motorcycle has become costlier by ₹2,500 at ₹1,17,214 (ex-showroom, Delhi. Save for the price increment there is no other change on the Xtreme 200S. In terms of mechanicals, it sources power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that's known to churn out 17.8bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.4Nm at 6,500rpm.

What's to be noted is that both the bikes have been listed with exchange/loyalty benefits of ₹4,000 on Hero's official webpage. However, the benefits are available for a limited period only.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker has previously reported 5.02% increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December. It had sold 4,24,845 units in the same month of 2019. Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,15,099 units in the last month of 2020 as against 4,03,625 units sold in December 2019, up 2.84%. (More details here)