Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May

Several two-wheeler OEMs such as Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and more have announced new discounts and offers on their products for the month of May'22.

The Indian two-wheeler market is going through a rather sluggish phase currently. While the sale of ICE-powered two-wheeler (including scooters) has slowed down, the popularity of electric scooters has shot up considerably, especially in the last few months. To regain the sales momentum and get the outlook back on track, several two-wheeler OEMs such as Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and more have announced new offers on their products for the month of May'22. Here's a list of the top two-wheelers offered with the best discounts and offers.

Honda Activa 6G: Honda's best-selling scooter Activa is currently on offer with several discounts and customer benefit schemes. The Activa 6G is being sold at a Low Down Payment offer under which the scooter can be purchased with an initial payment of 7,999 with a low Rate of Interest 6.99%. That said, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 2,000 along with a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000 on Credit card/Debit Card EMI only. Also, the company is promising an assured gift on every booking.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: The bike is available with a down payment starting from as low as ₹ 6,999. The company is also offering a flat discount of ₹ 3,000 and an option of up to 95% finance on the bike.

The bike is available with a down payment starting from as low as 6,999. The company is also offering a flat discount of 3,000 and an option of up to 95% finance on the bike. Honda SP125: Honda SP125 can be purchased with a down payment starting at ₹ 6,999. Apart from that, it has an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 2,000 along with a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000. The latter is eligible only on Credit card/Debit Card EMI payments only.

Hero HF Deluxe: The new Hero HF Deluxe can be bought with a down payment starting at ₹ 7,999 with 6.99% of the Rate of Interest. The company is also offering 5 years of warranty on the motorcycle, however, there is no confirmation of any flat discount on the price of the bike.

The new Hero HF Deluxe can be bought with a down payment starting at 7,999 with 6.99% of the Rate of Interest. The company is also offering 5 years of warranty on the motorcycle, however, there is no confirmation of any flat discount on the price of the bike. Hero SuperSplendor: Like the HF Deluxe, the SuperSplendor is also available with a down payment starting at ₹ 7,999 along with 6.99% of the Rate of Interest. Hero is also offering a similar 5-year warranty plan on this bike.

TVS Radeon: The Radeon commuter bike is available at a low down payment with up to 90% finance option. A similar offer is also available for TVS' other bikes including TVS Start City Plus, and Raider.

(Note: All offers and discounts provided above are indicative. Please check with your nearest authorised dealership for the exact nature of offers available and applicable)

