Booked a TVS iQube in Delhi? Know how much you have to pay after price hike

Published Jun 15, 2023

TVS has increased the prices of the iQube electric scooter

In Delhi, the increment is in the range of 17,000 – 22,000, depending on the variant

It will now start at 1.23 lakh (on-road) in the capital

But what if you have booked your scooter before May 20?

For you, iQube will cost 1,16,184 while iQube S will cost 1,28,849

But if you've booked from May 21 onwards, you will have to pay the revised price

The price will be 1,23,184 for iQube and 1,38,289 for iQube S

All prices mentioned are on-road, Delhi

 The iQube is the only electric vehicle that TVS currently sells
