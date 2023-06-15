Booked a TVS iQube in Delhi? Know how much you have to pay after price hike

TVS has increased the prices of the iQube electric scooter
In Delhi, the increment is in the range of ₹17,000 – 22,000, depending on the variant
It will now start at ₹1.23 lakh (on-road) in the capital
But what if you have booked your scooter before May 20?
For you, iQube will cost ₹1,16,184 while iQube S will cost ₹1,28,849
But if you've booked from May 21 onwards, you will have to pay the revised price
The price will be ₹1,23,184 for iQube and ₹1,38,289 for iQube S
All prices mentioned are on-road, Delhi
The iQube is the only electric vehicle that TVS currently sells