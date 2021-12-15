Exclusive: Design sketch of Komaki Ranger, India's first e-cruiser

Komaki Electric Vehicles is promising to add a new dimension to the electric two-wheeler space in India courtesy Komaki Ranger, its first and India's only electric cruiser bike. With the promise of expanding its electric two-wheeler product portfolio, Komaki is betting big on the Range EV cruiser to connect with mass-market buyers courtesy a relatively long range, powerful motor and the promise of an ‘affordable’ price point.

While the launch is expected to take place early 2022, HT Auto has managed to access a sketch of the prototype version of the electric cruiser.

Komaki has already confirmed that the Ranger electric cruiser will come with a four kilowatt battery pack and will be powered by a 5,000-watt motor. The company also claims that the Ranger will have a per-charge range of around 250 kms. It is also stated that the bike will be able to tackle a wide variety of terrains as well as weather conditions.

The electric cruiser could widen the option list for those looking at an electric two-wheeler. Komaki currently offers products which have a price band between ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh. While the price of Ranger electric cruiser will only be known at launch, the company is promising to take the product to the masses. "There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, had previously said.

The electric two-wheeler space in India is expanding at a fast pace with a number of newer player taking on established brands. Incentives and new launches are further popularizing products at a time when fuel price remain significantly higher than rates from last year.