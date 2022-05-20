Bluetooth to USB: Five new cool features of Hero Splendor+ XTEC

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new edition of Splendor called the Splendor+ XTEC. It comes with several new and updated features.

Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of the new and updated Splendor+ XTEC in the Indian market a few days back. The new motorcycle comes kitted with several new and updated features. Interestingly, it has received all the key updates which were previously introduced on the Pleasure XTEC scooter.

Bluetooth: The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with a segment-first Full Digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity. This digital display has been offered with practical and user-friendly functions, such as incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts, two trip meter along with the RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator) and low fuel indicator.

USB Charging: While this feature is quite common in scooters, it is yet to be seen more often in bikes, especially commuter bikes which makes the Splendor+ XTEC more special than ever.

LED Lighting: The new Splendor comes kitted with LED High-Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics. Also, the fresh LED strip enhances the front appearance of the bike and these elements contribute to making the Splendor a sportier-looking bike.

i3S Technology: This is Hero's patent term for an Idle Stop-Start System and helps in deriving better fuel economy from the powertrain.

Powertrain: At the heart of the new Splendor sits a 97.2cc BS-VI compliant engine producing 7.9 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and torque on demand of 8.05 Nm at 6,000. The transmission continues to remain the same traditional 4-speed unit.

