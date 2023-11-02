2024 Yamaha MT-09 debuts with multiple updates. Check details

Yamaha Motor Company will unveil the 2024 version of the MT-09 at the EICMA 2023 which will be held in Milan from November 7th. The launch in Japan is scheduled for the spring of 2024 onwards for the global market. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the new motorcycle launching in India. Although, Yamaha has confirmed that they will finally be bringing their big bikes to the Indian market. They have already confirmed the launch of the R3 and MT-03. It could be expected that the brand will launch the MT-07 next year in the Indian market.

For 2024, the MT-09 looks even more aggressive and sharper. The headlamp unit is very sleek now and gets two LED Daytime Running Lamp strips. There is a muscular fuel tank whereas the tail section is quite clean and stubby. The LED turn indicators now have self-cancelling functionality.

In terms of features, the 2024 MT-09 now gets a new 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that now gets connectivity features and a Type-C socket to charge mobile devices. The manufacturer has also added Yamaha Ride Control and cruise control. There are five riding modes - three preset and two customizable ones.

The suspension tuning has been retuned. It is now slightly less rigid at the front and the engine suspension is now more rigid. The damping characteristics have been changed and the rear suspensions have been changed as well. Yamaha is now using Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tires. Speaking of tyres, they wrap new 17-inch spinforged aluminium wheels.

Powering the 2024 MT-09 is the same 890 cc, CP3, three-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 117.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a slip and assist clutch.

