2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at MotoSoul 2023 motorcycle and music festival. The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets several upgrades for the new model year. This includes two new colour schemes along with the addition of dual-channel ABS with rear lift protection and a bigger 240 mm rear disc.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets two new colours - Lightning Blue and Matte Black. It also comes with three riding modes and the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system with Voice Assist that is now standard on the motorcycle. Power comes from the 160 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that develops 17.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear have been carried over.

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V also gets 3 riding modes, rear lift mitigation while the motor now makes 17.3 bhp

Bookings are now open for the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at the company’s showrooms. The motorcycle competes against the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Honda CB Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the likes in the segment.

