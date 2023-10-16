Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Honda CB300R launched at 2.4 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the OBD2A-compliant 2023 CB300R at a starting price of 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Neo Sports Café Roadster can be booked at the nearest BigWing dealerships.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 16:23 PM
2023 Honda CB300R
First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 16:23 PM IST
