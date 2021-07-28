2021 Benelli 502C cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Benelli India is gearing up to launch the new 502C cruiser in the Indian market on Thursday (July 29). The Chinese-owned Italian premium bikemaker has confirmed the news in its latest social media posts. The pre-bookings of the new premium cruiser commenced in India earlier this month on the 8th at a token amount of ₹10,000.

The new Benelli 502C is a rebadged version of the QJ SRV500. The latter was leaked in spy images last year. While the company is yet to roll out official tech specs and key details on the upcoming 502C cruiser, expect the motorcycle to come based on a 500cc parallel-twin engine.

The new Benelli 502C will be a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S. At the heart of the bike is likely to sit a 500cc parallel-twin motor that will deliver 46.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission duties will be performed by a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the key hardware components on the motorcycle include upside-down front forks which will be backed up a rear mono-shock, twin discs on the front wheel, a single rotor at the back, and 17-inch wheels on both ends. It also comes with full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, as well as a dual-channel ABS.

The key styling components on the bike include its low-slung headlight, a 21.5-litre fuel tank, a rear-fender-mounted numberplate, step-up saddle, and twin-pod exhaust canister.

Price expectation:

The price of the new Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to start from ₹5 lakh.