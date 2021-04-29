Top Sections
Auto
In pics: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric SUV

10 Photos . Updated: 29 Apr 2021, 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is the first electric car from the German automobile brand to receive the GTX badge, which is meant for performance cars.

1/10Volkswagen ID.4 GTX comes as the high performance variant of the electric SUV.
<
2/10The ID.4 GTX comes with a distinctive design that makes it different from the standard variant, while the mechanical specification of the car is focused on juicing out more power and performance.
<
3/10The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets a dual electric motor setup and an All-Wheel drive system onboard, as compared to single motor and rear-wheel drive system of the standard ID.4.
<
4/10Design wise, the VW ID.4 GTX comes with a fluid styling that grabs attention very easily.
<
5/10The front fascia boasts all LED lights with a sleek LED strip connecting the headlamps. The vertically stacked LED lights are positioned at the faux air intakes.
<
6/10The VW ID.4 GTX runs on standard 20-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 21-inch sets.
<
7/10To make it distinctive, the VW ID.4 GTX gets a host of GTX badging at different places across exterior.
<
8/10The rear profile of VW ID.4 GTX gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip, while the roof spoiler adds sporty vibe.
<
9/10Inside the cabin, it gets a sporty steering wheel with flat bottom, contrast coloured accents on dashboard, contrast stitching, dual floating digital screen acting as instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, glossy piano black trim.
<
10/10The sporty seats get a comfortable posture, individual arm rests and GTX badging along with the contrast stitching.
<

