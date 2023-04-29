Top 4 electric vehicles with best range and big battery pack

Electric vehicles are slowly become quite popular in the Indian market
Here are four premium EVs that have good range
Kia EV6 has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 706 km
Kia EV6 starts at 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a 72.6 kWh battery pack with 631 km of range
Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The MG ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh battery pack that has a driving range of 461 km on a single charge.
The prices of MG ZS EV starts at Rs 23.38 lakh ex-showroom
BYD Atto 3 has a 60.48 kWh battery pack with 521 km of range
BYD Atto 3 is priced at ₹33.99 lakh ex-showroom