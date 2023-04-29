Top 4 electric vehicles with best range and big battery pack

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 29, 2023

Electric vehicles are slowly become quite popular in the Indian market

Here are four premium EVs that have good range

Kia EV6 has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 706 km

Kia EV6 starts at 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a 72.6 kWh battery pack with 631 km of range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh battery pack that has a driving range of 461 km on a single charge.

The prices of MG ZS EV starts at Rs 23.38 lakh ex-showroom

BYD Atto 3 has a 60.48 kWh battery pack with 521 km of range

BYD Atto 3 is priced at  33.99 lakh ex-showroom
To check out Hyundai Ioniq 6 that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Click Here