YouTuber attempts 300 kmph on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on Yamuna Expressway

Agastya Chauhan, a well-known YouTuber famous for his bike riding videos, was killed in an accident while over-speeding on Yamuna Expressway on March 3. Anand Kulkarni, DIG of Aligarh said that Agastya was attempting to hit 300 kmph while he was riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. Agastya Chauhan ran a YouTube channel named ‘Pro Rider 1000’. According to reports, the YouTuber hit the divider on the expressway so there is a possibility that he must have lost control of his motorcycle.

The police received the news about the accident at around 9:30 AM on Wednesday. Upon receiving the news of the accident, police rushed to the scene where the YouTuber was found dead. Police took custody of the bike and his body which was sent to Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem. According to reports, the YouTuber died on the spot because of the impact. However, the police are still investigating the case.

The cops also revealed that before the accident a video was found showing the YouTuber speaking about attempting to hitting the 300 kmph mark on the expressway. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the YouTuber was alone or was riding with a group. Some eyewitnesses have also confirmed that the motorcycle was overspeeding so the rider was beyond the allowed speed limits of the expressway. The YouTuber was coming from Uttarakhand and he was travelling from Agra to Delhi on Yamuna Expressway. The accident happened near the 47-km milestone. The group had five people, out of which three already took a U-turn and headed back.

Overspeeding is one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India. Last year, a BMW car collided with a truck on Purvanchal Expressway while overspeeding. All four occupants in the car were killed after the BMW crashed. The victims were driving attempting to hit high speeds. A video showed the car was doing 230 kmph while the occupants were filming. According to the video, the occupants were trying to hit 300 kmph. The speed limit of the Purvanchal Expressway was 100 kmph for cars.

