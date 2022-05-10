You can face up to 20,000 traffic fine: Know why

If you are caught by the traffic police while driving in a non-motorized vehicle lane, you may face a traffic fine of ₹20,000. Also, if you are found not allowing space to an emergency vehicle such as an ambulance or a fire engine, you can face a penalty of ₹10,000, reports Live Hindustan.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 115/194(1), if the driver of a vehicle is caught by the traffic police while driving in a non-motorized vehicle lane, in which driving a car or motorcycle or scooter is prohibited, he or she can face a penalty of ₹20,000. Along with that, according to the Motor Vehicle Act 194E, if the driver of the vehicle does not give space to an emergency vehicle, then he or she can be slapped with a fine of 10,000 thousand.

India is one of the countries a major number of traffic violations happen regularly. These traffic violations often result in major mishaps, even resulting in deaths or serious injuries as well. In an attempt to reduce the number of traffic violations by motorists, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been taking various measures. One of them is increasing the fine amount for traffic rule violations significantly. The ministry claims that such punitive measures have been able to reduce the number of traffic violations to some extent.

Apart from the above measures, the government has also changed the rules of insurance claims for the motorists, as per the direction of the court. The new rule mandates that not following regulations would make the motorist and insured person ineligible for making any insurance claims or getting any insurance benefits.

These traffic violations include overloading an autorickshaw and two-wheelers with passenger numbers exceeding the permitted limit, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, driving a vehicle on the wrong side, drunken driving, talking on mobile while driving or riding, overspeeding, trying to influence to avoid punishment, not wearing seat belt etc.

