What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

A brand new car is a symbol of pride for its owner but a car that shines despite the test of time is a symbol of unwavering affection. The romance may be enhanced courtesy nano coating.

You've finally driven home your dream car and stand proud at the sheen and shine of the machine sitting pretty in your garage. There's nothing like a new set of wheels, fresh from the showroom and straight into your parking space. But ever wondered what would happen to that gloss and sparkle once elements and time begin to take a toll on it? What when the harsh rays of the Indian summer sun or the neighbourhood pigeons get set to dump their dump on your prized possession? There are several factors at play that are beyond your control but thank the stars there are still ways to maintain the gleam - to a large extent anyway - of your ride.

And while regular cleaning and maintenance is crucial, nano coating may also help big time.

Nano coating, also called ceramic coating, isn't very common among car owners in the country but is fairly standard in western parts of the world. With the singular aim of ensuring your car maintains its brand new appeal, it could be a good investment.

What is nano coating?

To put simply, nano coating is the application of an additional layer on the exterior surface of a vehicle that forms a protective barrier against dust, water, oil and even dirt. Some forms and types of nano coating even make the exterior surface of a vehicle resistant to minor scratches. Super expensive coating layers may also prevent growth of bacteria.

Proper exterior maintenance of a vehicle tends to add to its resale value.

Types of nano coating?

Nano coating can come in both solid as well as liquid form. As explained above, both forms can be further classified into coating specifically aimed at preventing dust accumulation or easy dust removal, for water beading - prevents liquid streaks, thermal coating to reduce body temperature of a vehicle, self-correcting coating to erase or minimize visible scratches, and anti-abrasion coating which extends the life of the paintwork, among others.

What is the process of nano coating?

There are various ways of nano coating a vehicle, depending on factors such as whether the coating itself is in solid or liquid form.

Soap up: Regular cleaning of a car with soap and water can remove road dust, grime and other larger contaminants.

Typically, a vehicle is thoroughly washed with soap and water. Once dried entirely, the entire surface is clay bar cleaned. This helps remove micro particles and abrasions which may or may not be visible to the naked eye. Then, and if there's any need, a paint touch up is done. Once the paint dries, a gloss polish is often used before the coating is applied. The coating itself is either done through sponge, microfiber cloth, applicator pad or through machine.

If water on a vehicle's body forms small beads, it is mostly a sign of a well-maintained paintwork.

Duration of nano coating effect?

Nano coating usually takes a couple of weeks to cure completely. It is mostly advised to keep the car parked in shade and away from elements, if possible, in this time duration.

There are thousands of brands selling nano coating items to allow you to take up a DIY project. There are hundreds of service centers promising to do it for you. Either way, the claims are a million.

There is no real way of knowing the lifespan of the coating once applied but most brands and service providers claim the durability of at least 10 years, often even more.

A word of caution though that the more affordable coatings may only last a few months. There are also hybrid wax coating sprays available on e-commerce platforms that may enhance the shine at a fraction of the price but last only till a couple of wash rounds.

Cost of nano coating?

The cost of nano coating your vehicle depends on several factors.

A DIY kit can cost around ₹2,000 and more, with anything cheaper likely to be a substandard product more often than not. The kit will only last for one-time application purpose and be sure to check if the contents are enough to cover your entire car.

Take it to a specialist and you are looking at a bill of anywhere between ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the size of the vehicle, the expertise of the service station and the quality of coating being used.

A clean, shiny car, despite its age, is a symbol of pride for its owner.

Does your car even need nano coating?

The short answer? Yes.

The not so short answer? Depends.

Getting a ceramic coating can be an expensive process and may not be suitable for every pocket. If on a budget, it is better to avoid and instead, ensure regular cleaning and proper polish maintenance at periodic intervals. Drive well to avoid scratches and dents, have a covered parking if possible or better still, get a garage space.

But if your love for your vehicle knows no monetary limits, investing in nano or ceramic coating is a no brainer. Providing great protection to ensure a new-car shine, most nano coating processes would go a long way in having you - and your neighbours - stare at your wheels with admiration.

