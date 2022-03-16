What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

A brand new car is a symbol of pride for its owner but a car that shines despite the test of time is a symbol of unwavering affection. The romance may be enhanced courtesy nano coating.

You've finally driven home your dream car and stand proud at the sheen and shine of the machine sitting pretty in your garage. There's nothing like a new set of wheels, fresh from the showroom and straight into your parking space. But ever wondered what would happen to that gloss and sparkle once elements and time begin to take a toll on it? What when the harsh rays of the Indian summer sun or the neighbourhood pigeons get set to dump their dump on your prized possession? There are several factors at play that are beyond your control but thank the stars there are still ways to maintain the gleam - to a large extent anyway - of your ride.

And while regular cleaning and maintenance is crucial, nano coating may also help big time.

Nano coating, also called ceramic coating, isn't very common among car owners in the country but is fairly standard in western parts of the world. With the singular aim of ensuring your car maintains its brand new appeal, it could be a good investment.

What is nano coating?

To put simply, nano coating is the application of an additional layer on the exterior surface of a vehicle that forms a protective barrier against dust, water, oil and even dirt. Some forms and types of nano coating even make the exterior surface of a vehicle resistant to minor scratches. Super expensive coating layers may also prevent growth of bacteria.