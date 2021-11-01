Home > Auto > News > Watch: This electric car, built just for speed, hits 574.5 kmph in ferocious run
Watch: This electric car, built just for speed, hits 574.5 kmph in ferocious run

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 11:05 AM IST

  • Nicknamed Little Giant, this electric vehicle has some serious charge.

It won't ever enter mass production cycles which also means that it won't be a sight on public roads anywhere in the world. But being street legal isn't a consideration for an electric streamliner dubbed ‘Little Giant’ that recently made news for reaching a top speed of 574.5 kmph. The electric vehicle from Team Vesco 444 reVolt Systems, in the process, broke the national speed record for a fully battery-powered vehicle in the United States.

The electric vehicle blazed across the Bonneville Salt Flats recently and touched a top speed of 357 mph and had an average speed of 353 mph (568 km/h). According to reports, the Little Giant is propelled by 1,152 prismatic lithium-ion batteries. At the wheel was Eric Ritter who is no stranger to such machines and their incredible capabilities.

While range, and not performance, may be the driving force behind mass-market electric vehicles, such cars are mostly considered to be far more capable than ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts in terms of drive traits. When it comes to setting speed records though, the Little Giant may still have some catching up to do against land records set by ‘conventional’ vehicles - 1227.9 kmph set by ThrustSSC.

  • First Published Date : 01 Nov 2021, 11:05 AM IST

