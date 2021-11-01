Watch: This electric car, built just for speed, hits 574.5 kmph in ferocious run

It won't ever enter mass production cycles which also means that it won't be a sight on public roads anywhere in the world. But being street legal isn't a consideration for an electric streamliner dubbed ‘Little Giant’ that recently made news for reaching a top speed of 574.5 kmph. The electric vehicle from Team Vesco 444 reVolt Systems, in the process, broke the national speed record for a fully battery-powered vehicle in the United States.

The electric vehicle blazed across the Bonneville Salt Flats recently and touched a top speed of 357 mph and had an average speed of 353 mph (568 km/h). According to reports, the Little Giant is propelled by 1,152 prismatic lithium-ion batteries. At the wheel was Eric Ritter who is no stranger to such machines and their incredible capabilities.