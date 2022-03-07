HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Airless Tyres That You Can Make At Home? Diy Guide Gives A Glimpse

Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse

Each wheel costs around $400 to make but can withstand a wide array of terrain challenges.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 10:50 AM
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by Driven Media.
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by Driven Media.
Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by Driven Media.
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by Driven Media.

Cars have come a long, long way in terms of exterior styling, cabin features, powertrain options and sheer comfort levels. But one aspect that hasn't seen much mass-market radical change are the tyres on which passenger vehicles base everything on. Sure there are smart tyres and tubeless tyres, tyres for better mileage and for enhanced performance.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

But essentially, the four foundations on which a car does everything else has remained as is over the years. For how long though? Because say hello to an airless tyre that doesn't just look out-worldly but can also be possibly made right at home using materials available at your neighborhood supermarket.

UK's Driven Media recently posted a video on Youtube showcasing this DIY airless tyre that is as capable, if not more, than conventional tyres. But just how do the  folks go about making one?

The 14-inch steel rims come from a Ford Modeo from yesteryears, 15 chunks of water pipes, several smaller pieces of pipes to control vibration and a number of nuts and bolts to put the entire ensemble together.

For tests, the wheels were fitted onto a Caterham Seven test vehicle which weighs in at around 800 kilos, not the heaviest but no featherweight either. In the video, the car fitted with the custom airless wheels can be seen being put to a number of tests. It is observed that while at controlled speeds, the wheels fare well, the ride gets significantly more bumpy because - among other reasons - the wheel isn't precisely circular. But what is perhaps the most significant highlight is also one that is most obvious. The car passes through a bed of nails without much care. After all, no air means no puncture, right?

Cars have come a long, long way in terms of exterior styling, cabin features, powertrain options and sheer comfort levels. But one aspect that hasn't seen much mass-market radical change are the tyres on which passenger vehicles base everything on. Sure there are smart tyres and tubeless tyres, tyres for better mileage and for enhanced performance. But essentially, the four foundations on which a car does everything else has remained as is over the years. For how long though? Because say hello to an airless tyre that doesn't just look out-worldly but can also be possibly made right at home using materials available at your neighborhood supermarket.

UK's Driven Media recently posted a video on Youtube showcasing this DIY airless tyre that is as capable, if not more, than conventional tyres. But just how do the  folks go about making one?

The 14-inch steel rims come from a Ford Modeo from yesteryears, 15 chunks of water pipes, several smaller pieces of pipes to control vibration and a number of nuts and bolts to put the entire ensemble together.

For tests, the wheels were fitted onto a Caterham Seven test vehicle which weighs in at around 800 kilos, not the heaviest but no featherweight either. In the video, the car fitted with the custom airless wheels can be seen being put to a number of tests. It is observed that while at controlled speeds, the wheels fare well, the ride gets significantly more bumpy because - among other reasons - the wheel isn't precisely circular. But what is perhaps the most significant highlight is also one that is most obvious. The car passes through a bed of nails without much care. After all, no air means no puncture, right?

|#+|

The aireless tyres may appear ungainly but considering that these are part of at-home project, the performance is mighty impressive. The tests also come at a time when many international tyre brands like Michelin are actually developing airless tyres for mass-scale use. 

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS:
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse
Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city