Volvo Eicher JV's August sales down 30% at 2,477 units

Eicher Motors on Tuesday said its unlisted arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) posted a 30 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 2,477 units in August.

VECV had sold 3,538 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 2,190 units last month as compared to 3,144 units in August last year, down 30.3 per cent, it added.

Sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 2,440 units in August as compared to 3,462 units in the year-ago month, down 29.5 per cent, the company said.

Sales of Volvo trucks declined 51.3 per cent to 37 units as against 76 units in August last year.

Total exports in August stood at 250 units as against 318 units in the same month last year, down 21.4 per cent.

