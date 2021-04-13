Volkswagen teases upcoming performance-focused ID.4 GTX electric car

Volkswagen has lately been teasing its upcoming electric vehicles and has now released a teaser for its next ID.4 GTX vehicle. A few days ago, the carmaker had teased the ID.6 electric SUV ahead of its China debut.

The company posted a tweet with a short video showing the letter 'G' in front of a red background. The caption read, "Are you ready for the next ID.?" Though details of the vehicle are yet to be revealed, Volkswagen had confirmed in March that the company is planning to introduce the ID.4 GTX in the first half of 2021. The company is also working on a coupe-inspired ID.5 for the international markets.

The sporty dual-motor Volkswagen ID.4 GTX variant is expected to have a powerful powertrain that is capable of accelerating the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds as compared to 8.5 seconds taken by the standard ID.4. The EV is also expected to boast an all-wheel-drive system while adding a front-mounted electric motor. A combined output of 302 hp (225 kW / 306 PS) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque is expected from the electric vehicle.

(Also read | Volkswagen plans to launch new generation Polo hatchback soon in India)

The auto major has plans to bring in 20 new fully electric models to the market by 2025 and invest more than eleven billion euros into electric mobility between 2020 and 2024. Keeping up with its green ambitions, Volkswagen had announced earlier this year that it has exceeded the European CO2 fleet targets for 2020 by producing around six million grams fewer CO2 than required by law.

Volkswagen had already started its electric vehicle offensive right after its dieselgate scandal came under the scanner. The company had delivered 212,000 units of electric vehicles last year, more than ever before. Of these, 134,000 were fully electric vehicles.