US grants automakers another six months to meet 'quiet car' rules

A US regulatory agency said on Friday it will give automakers another six months to meet "quiet car" regulations requiring electric and hybrid vehicles to emit alert sounds to warn pedestrians of their approach, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A group representing major automakers, including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp, in April petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to extend the deadline -- which had been September 1 -- for full compliance by another year. The agency on Friday opted to extend the date for full compliance to March 1.

