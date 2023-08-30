Uber completes four crore green kilometres; 10 years in India

Uber has completed 10 years in India and a total of four crore green kilometres - a cumulative figure from all its zero emissions rides. In total, all Uber rides in a decade of its operations here have clocked 3,300 crore kilometers, which the company says is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

As per the data sheet shared by the company, a total of 300 crore trips have been taken via the Uber India app thanks to over 30 lakh driver partners associated with the app. The company claims that the number is equivalent to filling up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad over 30 times. And through these trips, the drivers have earned over 50,000 crore rupees since 2013.

The Uber app is now available in 125 cities across the country. On the occasion of the milestone of completing a decade in the country, the company release a short digital film to show how it has touched the lives of millions through its mobility solutions and innovations.

The company recently rolled out the ‘Group Rides’ feature that allows an individual customer to share their respective Uber rides with up to three other commuters if all the commuters are travelling to the same destination. It is a cab service equivalent of car pooling and can be shared by four persons who know each other.

With this, Uber India is promising a more economical way of commuting between two points as commuters can now share their rides on the app-based taxi-hailing service. The US-based company, in fact, claims that an individual sharing his or her Uber ride can save up to 30 per cent on the eventual payment by making use of the feature.

First Published Date: