TVS Motor reports 18% rise in sales in February; sells 2,97,747 units

TVS Motor on Monday announced its sales figures for the month of February 2021. The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker managed to sell a total of 2,97,747 units in the month, marking an 18 per cent increase when compared to its sales figures in the corresponding month last year.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers sold 2,53,261 units in February of 2020. During the month under review, TVS sold 2,84,581 units of two-wheelers as against 2,35,891 units in February of 2020, managing an increase of 21 per cent.

The domestic two-wheeler sales of the company were 1,95,145 units last month as against 1,69,684 units in February of 2020, up by 15 per cent. In terms of exports, the figure stood at 1,01,789 units last month as compared to 82,877 units in February last year, marking an increase of 23 per cent.

In January this year, TVS Motor posted a year-on-year growth of 31% by selling a total of 307,149 units.

In order to further boost the company's ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology, TVS Motor recently appointed Timothy Prentice as Vice President – Design. The company said that Prentice comes with 35 years of experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development. His experience in designs for high performance electric vehicles is expected to augment the company's EV line-up design to the next level. (More details)

Lately, the company also shared a teaser image of the updated new Star City Plus motorcycle on its social media handles, hinting that the latest version of its popular commuter motorcycle is just around the corner. The new motorbike is expected to get features such as the LED headlamp, turn signals, long seat, and pillion grab rail. The bike will also be introduced in new and more attractive paint options. (More details)