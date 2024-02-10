Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux dispatches resume in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has resumed dispatching the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux utility vehicles in India. The company had temporarily halted dispatches in India following a global halt on the brand’s select diesel engines. The company said that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has previously disclosed the detection of irregularities in vehicle testing on January 29, 2024, halting sales of diesel-powered vehicles.

A statement issued by the company, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has re-confirmed that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Consequently, the dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux has resumed following a brief temporary suspension. We regret the inconvenience to our esteemed customers. As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to remain committed to delivering the highest quality and safest products."

Toyota has the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations, allowing them to be sold in India once again

A special investigation committee was created by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, to probe potential certification irregularities with diesel engines. The committee’s findings concluded discrepancies in horsepower output resting for three diesel engine models.

TMC revealed that during certification testing, the engine horsepower performance was measured using ECUs with different software from mass production, which aimed to deliver smoother and less varied results. A subsequent re-verification test on the mass-produced vehicles affirmed compliance with performance standards. Hence, there was no need to discontinue the use of the affected vehicles.

Toyota’s diesel engines affected by the issue included the 2.4-litre, 2.8-litre and 3.3-litre V6. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder 2GD diesel engine powers the Toyota Innova Crysta, whereas the 2.8-litre four-cylinder 1GD series diesel is seen on the Fortuner and Hilux models. The 3.3-litre F33A V6 diesel powers the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX 500d. Dealers also tell us the waiting period remains largely the same on the company's model range averaging a few weeks, depending on the model.

