Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Toyota Agrees To Union's Pay Hike Demands

Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands

Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to the pay hikes requested this year by the automaker's labour union.Toyota and its union have not disclosed the amount agreed upon.
By
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 03:30 PM
Representational image of Toyota Hilux pickup truck

Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to the pay hikes requested this year by the automaker's labour union - an unusually speedy wrapping up of annual wage negotiations that comes amid calls by the government for firms to lift wages.

"We have made an offer that fully met the union's demands," Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda told reporters late Thursday after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Kishida is counting on profitable Japanese firms to raise wages to help push his 'new capitalism' agenda of wealth distribution and help the world's No. 3 economy recover from the pandemic.

(Also Read: Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories)

Toyota and its union have not disclosed the amount agreed upon. The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that the union asked for bonuses equivalent to 6.9 months of annual pay and hikes to monthly wages ranging from 1,600 yen to 4,900 yen ($14-$43)depending on the job.

Japan's spring labour talks known as 'shunto' are currently in full-swing at major firms and normally come to a conclusion around the middle of March.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 03:30 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Japan Toyota Global Toyota Motor Corp
Related Stories
Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches
22 Feb 2022
BYD beats Tesla in electrified vehicle sales in China: Report
23 Feb 2022
Honda Cars India appoints Takuya Tsumura as new President and CEO
20 Feb 2022
Tesla hit by another lawsuit over racism by ex-worker
23 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz pauses orders for E-Class in this country. Know why
21 Feb 2022
Aston Martin expects DBX SUV demand to balance Valkyrie supercar delivery delays
23 Feb 2022
Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands
25 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS