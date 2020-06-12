Three cars seized, four drivers arrested for cheating Ola in Bengaluru

Four Ola cab drivers have been arrested here on the charge of cheating their company to the tune of lakhs of rupees by claiming incentives for trips they did not take up, the Central Crime Branch police said on Thursday.

The drivers used a mock location application for false map locations to show as if they had driven their vehicles to those places. In reality they never used to go out to drive the car.

Police said they had purchased more than 500 SIM cards on false names and used them to book cab as customers.

Two SUVs, a car, 500 SIM cards, two ID cards, card printer, a laptop of high end and 16 mobile phones were seized from them, police added.

