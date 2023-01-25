Copyright © HT Media Limited
This US city has a 65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount

New York City issued 71 tickets in 2022 to people guilt of driving a vehicle with loud exhausts in a bid to crack down against noise pollution caused by such vehicles. The minimum penalty charged to the offenders was $800 or approximately 65,000 while the maximum penalty was at a staggering $2,625 or approximately 2.14 lakh.

25 Jan 2023
File photo used for representational purpose.

Associated Press reports that vehicle sounds were recorded by traffic cameras and any non-emergency vehicle which had sounds above the permissible limit was registered and a penalty was issued. And the location of such sound-recording cameras have not been publicly revealed which means motorists cannot really escape being penalised.

The New York City Noise Code clearly outlines that if a vehicle weighing less than 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilos) can be heard from 150 feet away or a vehicle above 10,000 pounds can be heard from 200 feet away, it can be penalised. Similarly, if a motorcycle's noise can be heard from 200 feet away, the rider will be penalised. But there is no clear mention of what the decibel level ought to be at or within.

The penalty for first-time offenders is at $800, as previously mentioned. If the guilty person is caught for the same offence a third time, the penalty can be as high as $2,625.

25 Jan 2023
