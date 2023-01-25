Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News This Sneaker Brand Is Now Making Shoes From Recycled Airbags

This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags

Airbags are a crucial vehicle safety component and have saved countless lives. But ever wondered what happens to those used airbags once the job of saving lives and preventing serious injuries is over? A component that is mostly thrown once used will now be used by sportswear brand Asics to manufacture a range of shoes.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 13:54 PM
Follow us on:
File photo for representational purpose. (AFP)

In a collaboration with Japan's Toyoda Gosei, Asics plans to make use of the fabric from deployed airbags to manufacture shoes that are possibly stronger and more durable than shoes made from conventional materials. A new shoe model made from airbag fabric has been called Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 with its red stitching and numbering carried forward from the airbag.

The Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 is only available in Japan at the moment and costs 16,500 yen or approximately $128 or 10,500. And while its exterior portion largely depends on fabric from used airbags, its other components are quite standard.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

At a time when car manufacturers are looking at more sustainable ways of manufacturing, upcycling and recycling has taken centerstage. In this regard, making use of thousands of airbag fabrics for shoes could go a fair distance in ensuring these airbags don't get thrown to the bin as these have been for years now.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: Airbag
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS