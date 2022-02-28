This gold and beige, used Bugatti Veyron at $1.6 million costs a fortune 

It is common for vintage used cars to come with massive price tags but this used Bugatti Veyron with a gold and beige colour combination costs a fortune. At $1.6 million, this 16-cylinder supercar is for a taker who is ready to take a hole in the pocket for what the seller calls a ‘one-off colour combination’.

Powered by 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged V16 engine, this particular car comes with a lot of original equipment and has enough mileage - 8120 miles - so that the new owner can drive it without hugely devaluing it. The vehicles uses Pirelli P Zeros tyres wrapped around aftermarket wheels. However, these aren’t the Michelin rubber tyres that the Veyron uses to safely reach its top speed.

And while the paint work on the exterior looks like it's been taken off a mid-2000s Toyota Camry, the seller claims that it is an absolute one-off colour combination. And sale description also mentions that the vehicle uses factory-fitted wheels and tyres.

While the strikingly beautiful Veyron will surely find a taker soon, used cars, especially in supercar category, have seen a big boost in terms of value in the last two years. A CarScoops report states that this same Veyron was available in the past with about 50 fewer miles on the odometer wrapped in the original wheels and tyres for $1,150,000. And now, the vehicle is being sold on ebay with an almost 50 per cent increase in value.

The report states how the pricing isn't really justified and an enthusiast can easily find other Bugatti Veyrons for sale all around the web, though in more traditional colors, but for less money. But if a taker is in love with this particular paint job and is ready to shell the extra bucks, this Veyron will soon find a home.

