This detachable off-road truck camper sleeps six, houses beds of varied sizes

Traditionally, recreational vehicles have been homes-on-the-go on American roads. But their big size and heavy bodies have made it difficult to tow them around. In order to provide an alternative solution to the inflexible nature of traditional RVs, camper making company Adventurer Manufacturing has come up with a new truck camper unit called The Scout Olympic.

This detachable and portable camper unit allows pickup truck owners to go on long-mile family camping in their vehicles. The Olympic targets smaller half-ton trucks all the way up to full-size trucks that include Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet and GMC 1500. The unit allows one to travel more freely off the grid.

The Scout trucl camper is heavily customizable and multi-functional.

Priced at $19,980, the Olympic has a base weight of only 1133 lbs and can sleep up to six individuals. It can also fit all the box sizes from the 5.5-foot box length all the way up to the 8-foot bed. The camper is heavily customizable and multi-functional. Its components such as dining table, water storage, battery, and other optional features can be taken outdoors and even taken on other expeditions without the camper itself. The exterior storage tray also doubles as a functional table-top letting users cook and spend more time outside.

The Scout Olympic truck camper

The camper also gets a propane real flame 4.5 BTU fireplace which provides ample warmth for four-season travel and removable camper jacks help lower the travel weight and grant more vehicle maneuverability. The unit requires little energy to run and there is an overall reduced need for power due to a gravity-fed water system, detachable water storage with filtration, a 160W monocrystalline solar panel and a lithium power station with built-in invertor. "The Olympic has forward-thinking features and its components can be enjoyed inside out," explains CEO David Epp.