This city will impose heavy penalty for blocking passage of emergency vehicles

Emergency vehicles have the right of way on roads across the world but often, such vehicles find themselves stuck behind motorists despite sirens blaring from them. In a bid to ensure that such vehicles find it easier to navigate city roads, officials in Gurugram have decided to impose hefty fine on any motorist found obstructing the passage of ambulances and fire trucks here.

Motorists in Gurugram can be fined ₹10,000 if found guilty of blocking the passage of an ambulance or fire truck. The use of CCTV cameras to identify erring motorists and an e-challan will be issued to them. Officials from Gurugram traffic police department claim that this has the potential to make motorists more aware and consequently make space for emergency vehicles behind to push past.

The Gurugram traffic police department has further underlined that while green corridors are created to facilitate passage of emergency vehicles, it is imperative for motorists to also make way on regular roads. "The challaning amount is ₹10, 000 for the offence under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," Gurugram DCP Virender Vij said, according to Hindustan Times. “Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients."

Traffic movement on several Gurugram roads tends to slow down during morning and evening rush hours which can be a massive challenge for motorists. But it may turn out to be an outright nightmare for emergency vehicles, making the need for fellow motorists giving way even more important. The fear of an increased fine, cops say, is now likely to act as a deterrent for ‘stubborn’ motorists.

