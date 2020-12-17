This bowling alley in a mobile trailer is creativity necessitated by Covid-19

All thanks to the fear of catching an infection and restrictions put in place by local authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic, gathering for drinks with friends in malls and going for a round of bowling has become a distant dream.

But when there is will, there is a way. What if people cannot go to bowling alleys, the alley can go to them. That is the idea that struck 'Luxury Strike Bowling' owner Terence Jackson, who claims to have made the world's first mobile bowling alley, based in Southfield, Detroit, US.

Housed in a 53-foot semi trailer, the bowling area has been downsized compared to a traditional bowling alley. The mobile vehicle offers two individual bowling lanes, each being around 30 feet long as well as automatic ball return machines. The balls have been scaled down to around 3.5 to 4 inches but offers grip enough for decent strikes.

Pic courtesy: Facebook page of Luxury Strike Bowling

The mobile bowling area also hosts Bluetooth-accessible Harmon Kardon sound system, a big television screen for watching movies. There is also a lounge area where guests can hang out with friends as well as carry their own food and beverages. Customizable ambient lighting is offered as per the mood of the customers using the alley. The trailer is climate-controlled and suitable for all four seasons.

The fully-functional mobile trailer can accommodate small groups of up to 15 people. Engagements are offered starting at a minimum of two hours at the customers' desired location for $500. For locations beyond 30-mile radius of the trailer's suburbs, an additional fee is charged.

Though a little downsized with limited facilities, this mobile bowling alley is quite an escape for all those wanting to celebrate special occasions with small groups of friends and family. It eliminates the need of going out to hang out with dear ones while the world is fighting a pandemic.