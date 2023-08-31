This 31.14 km long road in Ladakh to ensure year-round accessibility: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has posted a set of images showing the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301 in Ladakh, which the Indian government is constructing. The minister claimed that the 31.14-kilometre-long road that falls under Package 6 will ensure year-round accessibility to the region.

Ladakh is one of the remotest regions of northern India and during winter, accessibility in that part of the country becomes nearly impossible. However, with this road constructed, the issue will be resolved, claimed the minister. He also said that this upgraded highway will boost economic growth in the region by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the transportation of goods.

Gadkari also said that this upgraded highway will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region. “In Ladakh, we're upgrading the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301. The total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under Package-6," he wrote in his social media post and further added, “The main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones. The upgraded highway will ensure year-round accessibility, which will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region." The minister further stated that this ambitious project is dedicated to achieving swift, hassle-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Ladakh region.

Construction of this upgraded highway is a part of the National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, which is also known as Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti. Under this megaproject, which is worth $1.2 trillion, the Indian government aims to make and upgrade the national highways across the country to boost mobility and connectivity across India.

