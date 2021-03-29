The next Ecosport will serve as the basis for future Ford SUVs

Ford has been involved in a bit difficult situations in recent times. The carmaker first announced the cancellation of its joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra, which affects the possible powertrains and platforms that they could share. In addition, it confirmed the closure of its plants in Brazil, where Ecosport and Ka vehicles were produced.

However, while testing new engines for the Ecosport SUV in India, Ford and Mahindra decided not to exchange propellants and platforms. This will be done for models, work for which was almost halfway through.

So, should the future generation of the compact Ecosport SUV see the light of day, it will not come with Mahindra impellers. According to reports, the other midsize SUV in development will not have a platform from the Indian car manufacturer, but could incorporate the architecture of Territory platform, which it uses for its cars sold in China.

Thus, the Ecosport will continue to reach countries like Argentina, while the hatchback will have no substitute. On the other hand, Ford announced that it will produce the next generation of the Ranger in the country mentioned above from 2023, while awaiting the arrival of the new Bronco, Bronco Sport, Maverick, among others.

It is worth mentioning that in India different projects were also being carried out, in order to give life to a new mid-size SUV and the future Ecosport SUV. In addition, an image of a Sport Utility model leaked in recent months, sparking rumours.

On the other hand, there are different projects that were frozen after the closure of factories in Brazil and the separation from Mahindra. A clear example of this is the third generation of the Ecosport SUV, which has already been seen and spied in tests.

It is important to mention that Ford's new models could suffer delays due to this change in strategy by the Blue Oval company. However, these vehicles could be released in the not-so-distant future.