Tesla cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China
- Earlier this month, the carmaker cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805).
Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it has cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan by 4% in the United States, days after the electric-car maker reported record quarterly deliveries.
The company, which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21, cut the price to $71,990 from $74,990 in the United States. It also trimmed the starting price of Model S by 3% in China.
Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record, yet shares fell as some analysts doubted if Tesla could hit its ambitious year-end target.
Shares of the automaker, which have surged more than five times this year, were up nearly 1% at $445.25 in premarket trading.
