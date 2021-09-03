Tata Motors opens 70 new sales outlets in one day. Check if you're near one

Tata Motors on Friday announced it had inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across 53 cities in the country in a single day in what is a major push to reach more customers with the car models on offer. Ahead of the festive period, Tata Motors is looking at garnering maximum traction, especially for its newer vehicles.

Tata Motors has been on a product offensive and launched Safari SUV earlier this year, followed by Tiago NXG last month and 2021 Tigor EV earlier this week. While it is backing its new ‘Forever Range’ to strike a chord with prospective buyers and has strengthened its digital sales channels in Covid-19 times, it is also looking at massive expansion of its offline sales points. "This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘phygital’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today," said Rajan Amba, VP for Sales, Marketing and Customer Care for PV Business Unit at Tata Motors.

The newest 70 sales outlets inaugurated are located in the southern part of the country even as Tata Motors is looking at an increased presence in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Anhdra Pradesh and Kerala. Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi are in key focus. "With a 12.1% market share in southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible," added Amba.

The car maker is now hoping that a combination of new products as well as increase in number of retail outlets helps it emerge stronger still. This despite a global shortage in semiconductor chip possibly affecting it as well as other OEMs - both in India and worldwide.