Home Auto News Tata Motors Launches Door Step Car Buying Service For Rural India

Tata Motors launches door-step car-buying service for rural India

Tata Anubhav mobile dealerships will function as an extension to the existing dealerships and help the company to enhance its brand awareness in rural parts of the country.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 12:53 PM
Tata has managed to deploy a total of 103 Anubhav mobile showrooms across the country.

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Anubhav,’ showroom on wheels, door step car buying service for its customers residing in the rural parts of the country. The Safari maker claims that its new initiative under the rural marketing strategy will help the company to extend its reach in Tehsils and Talukas with high potential in terms of rural population, and economy.

The company said that it has managed to deploy a total of 103 mobile showrooms across the country. These mobile dealerships will function as an extension to the existing dealerships and help the company to enhance its brand awareness in rural parts of the country. These mobile units will help the customers with doorstep sales experience and assist them with information about the Tata cars & SUVs, accessories, avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange.

(Also Read: Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence)

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are delighted to commence the Anubhav Initiative. This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars & SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility,"

These mobile dealerships have been developed on the Tata Intra V10 models. These will be operated by the company dealerships under Tata Motors’ supervision and guidance. The company adds that these units will be kitted with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation. “These mobile showrooms will be a one stop solution for rural customers seeking information about our cars, finance schemes, exchange offers etc. They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach. Rural India sales contributes around 40% to the total passenger vehicles sold in India and with this concept we are confident of expanding our reach, and increasing our customer base in these markets," added Amba.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata cars India Tata Anubhav
