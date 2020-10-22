Suzuki plant in Gujarat hits accumulated automobile production of 1 million

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) on Thursday informed that it had achieved an accumulated automobile production of one million units to become the fastest production site of Suzuki. SMG is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation and manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

It took SMG all of three years and nine months since it first began rolling out Baleno back in February of 2017 to hit the key milestone of one million units. Baleno was followed by the production of Swift in January of 2018. Swift had previously been manufactured at the Maruti plant in Haryana's Manesar before being shifted to the Gujarat plant for exclusive production.

By March of 2018, production for exports had also commenced at this facility.

In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad.

In FY2019 alone, SMG accounted for 25% - around 410,000 units - of approximately 1.58 million units made in India. Suzuki sold approximately 1.44 million units in this period.

Located in Ahmedabad, SMG has around 1,800 employees with Baleno and Swift being produced at the plant here.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions this year but Suzuki adds that it remains committed to meeting the needs of customers in the country while adhering to the safety protocols in Covid-19 times and having preventive measures in place to keep a check on the spread of the pandemic.