Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3% at 71,661 units in September

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3% at 71,661 units in September1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
- Suzuki said in a statement, it is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September.
The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.
"We have already witnessed an increased demand for our products that have been driven by signs of early festive kick-off with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Koichiro Hirao said.
(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces new colours for the Gixxer, Gixxer 250 series)
The company is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases, he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.