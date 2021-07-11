Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Seven price hikes in 11 days in July. Know petrol, diesel rates in your city
The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices was announced on Saturday, July 10.

Seven price hikes in 11 days in July. Know petrol, diesel rates in your city

2 min read . 09:26 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol and diesel prices have increased 38 times since May 4 across India.
  • Petrol prices have breached the century mark in 18 states and union territories across India.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed seven hikes within 11 days in July. This comes after a total of 16 hikes in May and June each. Motor fuels are costing all-time high across the country. Both the motor fuels have breached 100 for a litre in many places.

(Also Read: India's fuel demand rebounds in June)

The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices was announced on Saturday, July 10. Saturday's price hike was the 38th increase in motor fuel prices since May 4.

This latest price hike took per litre petrol and diesel prices to 100.95 and 89.92 respectively in the national capital.

Mumbai is selling motor fuels at the highest rates among the metro cities. A litre of petrol is selling at 106.97 in the city, while a litre of diesel costs 97.5 in India's business capital. Mumbai was the first metro in the country to breach the century mark for petrol on May 29.

Chennai retails a litre of petrol at 101.71 and diesel at 94.43 per litre. A litre of petrol and diesel price in Kolkata is 101.05 and 93.01 respectively.

With the past few price hikes, petrol prices have breached the century mark in 18 states and union territories. These include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi and Kerala.

Such an incessant price hike for motor fuels are increasing creating pressure on motorists and non-motorists as well. While motorists are paying much more extra for their fuel bills, non-motorists are impacted by increased consumable and non-consumable prices, due to the increased transportation cost.

The pricing components for petrol and diesel include excise duty, freight charges, VAT, dealer commission etc. central and state government taxes contribute nearly 60% of petrol prices and 54% for diesel retail price.