Choosing the fuel option while buying a car depends on budget and driving preference
Here are few tips to help you decide on the fuel option for a new car
Petrol cars are cheaper than diesel ones but offer lower fuel economy
Petrol cars' NVH level is significantly lower than diesel cars
Price of petrol is higher than diesel
Cost of service in a petrol car is lower than a diesel model
Petrol cars' initial acceleration is good with linear power delivery, while diesel cars offer better pulling power with higher torque
Resale value of a petrol car is lower than a diesel model
Petrol engines produce lesser pollutants, compared to diesel engines
Petrol engines have shorter lifespan compared to diesel engines