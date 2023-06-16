Choosing the fuel option while buying a new car is a bit confusing task

Choosing the fuel option while buying a car depends on budget and driving preference

Here are few tips to help you decide on the fuel option for a new car

Petrol cars are cheaper than diesel ones but offer lower fuel economy

Petrol cars' NVH level is significantly lower than diesel cars

Price of petrol is higher than diesel

Cost of service in a petrol car is lower than a diesel model

Petrol cars' initial acceleration is good with linear power delivery, while diesel cars offer better pulling power with higher torque

Resale value of a petrol car is lower than a diesel model

Petrol engines produce lesser pollutants, compared to diesel engines

Petrol engines have shorter lifespan compared to diesel engines
